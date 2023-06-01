Shares of energy companies rose as the Senate looked set to pass the debt-ceiling compromise and as an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting was set to kick off.

U.S.-traded oil futures rose 3% to top $70 per barrel despite a surprise buildup in U.S. stockpiles. Traders were anticipating a boost from the OPEC Plus meeting in Vienna at the weekend, with rumors of a new reduction to production targets circulating.

On Wednesday, ExxonMobil and Chevron's shareholders struck down proposals urging the companies to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, put out new reports on climate benchmarks and disclose certain oil-spill risks, among other Environmental, Social & Governance initiatives.

