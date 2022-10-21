Energy Up on Optimism About Fed, Commodity Price Outlook -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet recent declines in commodity prices would prove temporary.

Reports that the Federal Reserve would debate a pullback from its hyper aggressive policy also buoyed the sector.

Natural gas futures fell 7.5% to $4.96 a million British thermal units as warm weather patterns in normally wintry parts of the nation weighed.

Oil futures rose, and eked out a modest gain for the week.

Oil-and-gas major Exxon Mobil closed at a record high, as speculation about an energy crisis stirred demand for oil stocks.

