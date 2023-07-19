Shares of energy companies rose as an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict around the Black Sea spurred commodity gains.

Oil prices were rising sharply before a U.S. Energy Information Administration report that inventories fell less than anticipated in the latest survey.

U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 700,000 barrels for the week ending July 14, far shy of the 2.2 million estimate, the EIA said.

Natural gas futures fell for the fifth time in six trading sessions. Recent shifts in the Ukraine war could push up the price of crude, warned one analyst.

"The attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea coast signals a significant escalation in the war, which might motivate the West to put more pressure on the main buyers of Russian oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

