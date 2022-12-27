Advanced search
Energy Up on Supply-Demand Shifts -- Energy Roundup

12/27/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose as supply-and-demand dynamics shifted in the oil market.

Chinese energy demand was set to grow alongside services-sector activity after the country said it would drop quarantine requirements for incoming travelers.

The U.S. winter storm forced the temporary closure of several Texas refineries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin banned the supply of Russian oil and oil products to countries that impose a price cap.

Natural gas futures rose by 4%, a muted gain given a 23% slide last week predicated on relatively mild winter weather in some parts of the U.S. In the Buffalo region, winter storm Elliott caused widespread outages. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.76% 85.13 Delayed Quote.8.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.77% 239.6292 Real-time Quote.33.51%
WTI 0.55% 79.829 Delayed Quote.5.36%
