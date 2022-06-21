Energy Up with Oil Futures as Recession Fears Ease -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rebounded alongside oil futures as recession fears abated.

The most actively traded August West Texas Intermediate contract rose to nearly $110 a barrel after demand fears halted a string of weekly gains last week. Natural gas futures fell to a roughly two-month low amid doubts about the outlook for liquefied natural-gas exports in the wake of a fire that shut down the Freeport LNG facility.

Venture Global LNG struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply a German company, agreeing to provide EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg with 1.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas a year, as the European nation turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

The Indian government asked state oil companies to scoop up huge volumes of cheap crude from Russia, strengthening commercial ties with the country even as the West tightens sanctions on Moscow.

