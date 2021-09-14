Energy and Manufacturing Leaders to Head One Energy's Board of Directors

—Former FERC Chairman and Former Executives from Major Corporations Tapped to Further Advance Industrial Decarbonization, On-Site Wind, and the C&I Power Grid of the Future—

One Energy, an industrial power company that serves large C&I customers including Whirlpool Corporation, Marathon Petroleum, and LafargeHolcim in the U.S., today announced the formation of its Board of Directors.

The Board is comprised of energy and manufacturing experts who will bring proven experience and leadership to guide One Energy’s strategic direction and growth as it helps large C&I customers realize the benefits of industrial decarbonization and the efficiencies of on-site power grids. The Board is comprised of former Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Jon Wellinghoff; retired Marathon Petroleum Corporation CFO Don Templin; retired Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Vice President of Treasury & Tax Tom Lause; and Advanced Power CEO Thomas Spang.

“One Energy has reached a milestone in its history where we need a Board of Directors that is ready to help advance the customer-centric power grid of the future,” said Jereme Kent, CEO of One Energy. “As industrial and commercial companies embrace large on-site renewables and rethink the design of current and future factories, we stand ready to help. One Energy enables industrial companies to take control of how their facilities are powered, leverage the efficiencies that behind-the-meter solutions offer, and to integrate the distributed energy resources of today and tomorrow. The leadership, experience and guidance that Jon, Don, Tom, and Thomas bring to the table are indispensable and key to our continued growth as we scale to meet growing customer demand.”

Wellinghoff has more than 40 years of leadership experience in federal, state and local energy policy, regulation, and market development. He served as Chairman of the FERC for nearly five years and served as Commissioner for more than seven years.

"One Energy is one of the most innovative and groundbreaking energy companies I have ever encountered,” said Wellinghoff. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to participate in the future of One Energy."

Templin served in a number of roles at Marathon Petroleum Corporation over the course of a decade, including as: CFO; Executive Vice President, Supply, Transportation and Marketing; and President, Refining, Marketing and Supply.

“Jereme and his team have built a special company,” said Templin. “I am excited to be part of One Energy, and to provide business partners who are serious about reducing their carbon footprint with a unique opportunity to do so.”

Lause spent more than 35 years at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in several finance and operations roles. He is currently Vice President of Business Affairs and CFO, Treasurer at the University of Findlay.

“Coming from a background with a large manufacturer competing in a global market, I know how critical it is for C&I businesses to have predictable, competitive energy pricing,” said Lause. “Serving as a director for One Energy allows me to share my financial and manufacturing experience. But more importantly, it allows me to support a company that will fundamentally improve energy markets to the benefit of businesses, while at the same time decarbonizing manufacturing.”

Spang is CEO of Advanced Power, a world-class developer and manager of independent power generation and related infrastructure projects. He has more than 25 years of experience in the development, financing, investment and management of electric generating facilities.

“I am excited to join the Board of One Energy, the leader in the industrial decarbonization revolution,” said Spang. “With my experience as a leader in the power industry, I will provide advice, insights, and support to Jereme as he rapidly grows One Energy through Wind for Industry, Managed High Voltage, and other unique energy solutions for industrial energy customers.”

About One Energy

One Energy is an industrial power company that helps large energy users build modern, tailored, on-site power grids for their facilities. In doing so, the company is decarbonizing manufacturing, enabling customer control, and building the customer-centric power grid of the future. As a vertically integrated enterprise, One Energy provides physical solutions including Wind for Industry® and ManagedHV™, as well as analytics and commercial offerings to enable end users to fully customize their energy experience. Everyday items are being produced cleaner and more sustainably thanks to One Energy’s Wind for Industry® projects – from dishwashers, sliced turkey products, and soda cans, to cement and renewable diesel.

Founded in 2009, One Energy is the largest installer and owner of behind-the-meter wind energy in the United States. Learn more about the customer-centric power grid of the future at www.oneenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005344/en/