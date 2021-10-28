Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Energy and Mineral Sectors Strengthening Project II - P170850

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of Second Energy and Mineral Sectors Strengthening Project is to strengthen institutional capacity for market efficiency taking into consideration climate resilience in the energy and mining sectors in Brazil. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Technical assistance to increase efficiency, long term infrastructure adequacy and climate resilience in the energy and mining sectors, has the following subcomponents:...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen Group's Q3 result down year-on-year due to semiconductor bot..
2Sanofi : Strong Q3 performance drives guidance upgrade to around 14% bu..
3Evolution: Interim report January- September 2021
4Royal Dutch Shell plc third quarter 2021 interim dividend
5Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS): Q3 2021 report and presentation

HOT NEWS