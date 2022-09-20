Energy, consumer staples lift London's FTSE 100 in big week for central banks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* SThree rises as recruiter sees annual profit above
estimates
* Kingfisher slides as first-half profit falls 30%
* Mike Ashley to step down as Frasers' director, shares down
* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 falls 0.9%
Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index ticked
higher on Tuesday on gains in energy and consumer staples
stocks, while markets remained cagey in a week dominated by
central bank meetings including those of the Bank of England and
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 advanced 0.2% at 0809
GMT after a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral, supported
by a more than 1% jump in oil majors BP and Shell
.
Market sentiment, however, remained cautious ahead of the
Fed's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday, as traders
positioned themselves for a rapidly rising interest rate
environment in the world's largest economy.
The Bank of England's policy decision is also due this week,
with traders seeing a 75% likelihood of a 75 basis point hike.
The meeting had been pushed back to Sept. 22 from Sept. 15 due
to the national mourning following the death of Queen
Elizabeth.
Rate-sensitive banks climbed 1.5%.
Consumer staples stocks such as Diageo and British
American Tobacco rose about 1.5% each on the
internationally focussed FTSE 100.
"The move today on the FTSE 100 shows just how sensitive the
index is to the economy in China," said Susannah Streeter,
senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"This lifting of COVID restrictions appears to have given
those stocks which are highly reliant on buoyant consumer
spending in China, like Diageo, a bit of a lift."
The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index fell 0.9%,
underperforming its blue-chip peer, as real estate
and retail stocks declined more
than 2% each.
Weighing on the mid-cap index, Moonpig Group Plc
dropped 9.7% as the online greeting card and gifting platform
reiterated its full-year outlook, while home improvement
retailer Kingfisher slid 5.3% on reporting a 29.5% fall
in first-half underlying profit.
Frasers Group fell 2.3% after the sportswear retail
group said Mike Ashley is set to step down as director this
year.
Recruiting firm SThree Plc forecast a
higher-than-expected annual profit, helped by continued demand
for hiring in the science, technology and related sectors,
sending its shares 4.6% higher.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)