Energy crisis putting German firms under intense duress - DIHK

Some 82% of the 24,000 businesses surveyed see the prices for energy and raw materials as a business risk, which the DIHK said was the most since it began keeping records in 1985.

Correspondingly, optimism was in short supply, with only a record 8% of those surveyed expecting improvement. "Even during the coronavirus times and the financial market crisis, the percentage of optimists was more than 10%," said DIHK head Martin Wansleben. "Companies fear the worst is yet to come."

While the first half of 2022 was helped by the lifting of pandemic lockdowns, "these growth impulses have been eaten up by the energy price crisis, inflation and the gloomy global economy for months," said Wanleben. "The German economy is not only facing a tough winter, but also a difficult year," he added.

More than half of the companies said they expect their business to decline over the next 12 months, according to DIHK, which confirmed its spring forecast for the German economy to grow by 1.2% in 2022 and then shrink by around 3% in 2023.

The German government's latest forecast is for growth of 1.4% this year and a 0.4% slump next year.

