At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.71 points, or 0.24%, at 19,869.16.
(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher at open on Tuesday as energy and materials shares gained on strong commodity prices, while investors held back from making hefty bets ahead of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) verdict on monetary policy on Wednesday.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1.3276 CAD
|+0.01%
|+0.21%
|-
|0.7531 USD
|+0.04%
|-0.16%
|-
|19872.69 PTS
|+0.25%
|-1.65%
|-
