Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy shares lift Toronto stock index as eyes turn to Powell

08/27/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - A jump in energy shares lifted Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices surged on worries about supply disruption, while investors globally looked for remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for cues on tightening policy.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.63 points, or 0.31%, at 20,566.78.

Energy stocks climbed 2.1% to a two-week high with U.S. crude prices up 2% as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible hurricane forecast to hit during the weekend. [O/R]

Trading in Canadian and U.S. stocks has been subdued this week on fears Powell would hint the Fed was ready to start tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus amid a steady economic recovery.

"If we get some type of acknowledgment on if the Fed is backing away from its taper narrative, we could see a sell-off in the bond market (and) that would also be reflected perhaps in commodity prices," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"(However,) we believe commodity prices can continue to trend higher, and that does bode well for the Canadian equity market going forward."

Heavyweight financial stocks were the lone decliners on the TSX, sliding for a second straight day following a promise by the ruling Liberal Party to raise corporate income taxes on financial firms if re-elected.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Energy firms Enerplus Corp and Lithium Americas Corp were the top gainers on the TSX, up 5.4% and 4.4%, respectively.

* Gold miners Seabridge Gold and Eldorado Gold led the decliners.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West LifeCo, Sun Life Financial and Suncor Energy.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Amal S in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aFed's Powell weighs Delta risk, gives no signal on start of bond-buying taper
RE
09:57aIndia puts Life Insurance Corp's IPO on fast track
RE
09:57aMotor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows
RE
09:56aWRAPUP 1-Motor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows
RE
09:55aVC DAILY : Question: How Is Looming Crypto -2-
DJ
09:55aVC DAILY : Question: How Is Looming Crypto Regulation Affecting Investors?
DJ
09:53aEu medicines agency says moderna covid vaccine production at rovi plant can continue after preliminary assessment following contamination incident
RE
09:52aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Prime Minister launches Roshan Apna Ghar, another initiative of SBP to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in housing (27-08-2021)
PU
09:52aEnergy shares lift Toronto stock index as eyes turn to Powell
RE
09:47aBullard says markets are already pricing in that a taper is going to happen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS