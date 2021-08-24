Energy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Energy stocks outperformed the main Canadian market on Tuesday as oil prices extended a rebound from their worst week in nine months, while financial stocks slipped despite upbeat quarterly reports from Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up just 7.27 points, or nearly flat, at 20,484.53, while energy stocks jumped 1%.

The financial index fell 0.2%. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)