A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 17.75 billion pounds for December.

The Office for National Statistics said the large figure for borrowing in December was "largely because of a sharp rise in spending on energy support schemes and an increase in debt interest."

($1 = 0.8065 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Sachin Ravikumar and Kate Holton)