Energy trader Gunvor posts record profit in H1 2022

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Energy trader Gunvor Group
posted a record net profit in the first half of this year, the
company said in a statement on Thursday, driven by major market
dislocations across commodities.
The first half was also bigger than its record full year
profit in 2021, which was $726 million, and more than triple
last year's first half results.
The Geneva-based company had revenues of $89.1 billion in H1
2022, compared with $47.7 billion for the same period last year.
“Gunvor’s result during this period, driven by massive
global market dislocations, was broad-based across all regions
and activities, including crude oil, oil products, natural gas,
and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Particularly encouraging is the
return of substantial profitability in our refining operations
and our shipping," Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said in the
statement.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special
military operation, has roiled global markets and sent many
commodity and energy prices to multi-year and record highs. At
the same time, trade faces post-pandemic logistics bottlenecks
just as global demand recovers.
Torqnvist added that global refining capacity was tight and
there was strong demand for middle distillates, namely diesel
and jet fuel.
Gunvor said its equity grew to $4 billion in the first half
compared with $3 billion for the full year 2021. Tornqvist said
the majority of profits would be retained within the company.
The company said it remains on track to cut Scope 1 and 2
emissions by 40% by 2025 and will announce its Scope 3 target
later this year. Gunvor said it was still fulfilling Russian
contracts that are not yet subject to sanctions, adding that it
was not refining Russian crude oil.
Gunvor said it was exploring options to divest its minority
stake at the Russian oil products terminal Ust Luga but the sale
was not yet feasible.
(Reporting by Julia Payne in London, additional reporting by
Shivam Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle)