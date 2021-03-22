Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

03/22/2021 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Britons warned against international travel

* Kingfisher jumps on strong full-year results

* AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective - new trial data

* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

March 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, dragged down by energy stocks as oil prices slipped over fears of slowing fuel demand, while a warning from a minister that Britons should wait before booking international travel weighed on travel stocks.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index slipped 0.3%, with oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell being the biggest drags on the index.

Travel and leisure stocks including British Airways-owner IAG, EasyJet and Intercontinental Hotels were also among the biggest laggards, falling between 1.8% and 6.5%.

Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, social care minister Helen Whately warned, pointing out that there were rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

"It is also going to be messy for any kind of international travel," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"After we had a really good run-off in these stocks on the optimism of vaccines and various other reasons, investors are worried that the summer season might be over before it's even begun."

The FTSE 100 has rebounded nearly 37% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year on vaccine-led optimism, but has struggled to reach pre-pandemic highs as commodity prices, lockdown measures and rising U.S. bond yields weigh.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.2%, dragged down by industrials stocks.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 1.2%, after its COVID-19 vaccine was found 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 4.5% to the top of the blue-chip index, after posting a 44% jump in full-year profit driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself projects during the pandemic.

Food delivery company Deliveroo could make Britain's biggest stock market debut since commodities giant Glencore went public nearly a decade ago, after setting a price range that values it at up to $12 billion. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.15% 7193 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
BP PLC -0.88% 303.9888 Delayed Quote.20.37%
EASYJET PLC -5.87% 936.9272 Delayed Quote.19.90%
GLENCORE PLC -0.34% 281.05 Delayed Quote.21.03%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -1.14% 4938 Delayed Quote.6.46%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.75% 198.95 Delayed Quote.29.35%
KINGFISHER PLC 5.47% 329.6 Delayed Quote.15.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 64.16 Delayed Quote.21.62%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.15% 17.466 Real-time Quote.20.91%
WTI 0.24% 61.029 Delayed Quote.23.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aBlackstone rolls the dice with $6.2 billion move on Australia's Crown Resorts
RE
05:46aBYTEDANCE ACQUIRES GAMING STUDIO MOONTON AT AROUND $4 BILLION VALUATION : sources
RE
05:42aSterling stabilises; speculators cut back on sterling longs
RE
05:41aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales
RE
05:41aTurkish lira plunges to near record lows on cenbank chief's sacking
RE
05:40aTurkey-exposed banks, travel stocks weigh on Europe
RE
05:33aU.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
RE
05:30aEnergy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises
RE
05:30aSpain's bbva says its commitment to turkey is unchanged
RE
05:26aDeliveroo aims for $12 billion market cap in biggest London debut in a decade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Turkey shock spooks stocks
4NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
5Turkish lira plunges to near record lows on cenbank chief's sacking

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ