Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EnergySolutions Receives Nuclear Regulatory Commission Approval for the Three Mile Island Unit-2 Nuclear Power Plant (TMI-2) License Transfer and New Jersey BPU Approval for the Sale of the Facility

12/02/2020 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved the transfer of the Three Mile Island Unit-2 Nuclear Power Plant and the corresponding Possession-Only license from FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiaries GPU Nuclear, Inc., Metropolitan Edison Company, Jersey Central Power & Light Company, and Pennsylvania Electric Company to a subsidiary of EnergySolutions known as TMI-2 Solutions, LLC. In addition to the NRC approval, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved the sale of TMI-2 to TMI-2 Solutions.

FirstEnergy Corp and EnergySolutions submitted the request for the license transfer on November 12, 2019. The NRC and BPU review processes confirms that EnergySolutions meets all regulatory, legal, financial and technical requirements to acquire the NRC license and transfer the plant.

“This is a major milestone in the nuclear industry and for the central Pennsylvania region,” stated Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “We appreciate the thorough review of this request by the NRC and the New Jersey BPU with the understanding of the responsibility granted to EnergySolutions by both organizations to safely decommission the Three Mile Island Unit 2 Nuclear Power Plant.”
  
“We are excited for the opportunity to safely decommission Unit-2 at Three Mile Island and restore the area to its natural state,” added Robuck. “We currently have four decommissioning projects, two of which will be completed by the end of the year. These four projects have provided valuable experience with best practices and lessons learned that we will incorporate into this project.”

In 1979, TMI-2 experienced a partial meltdown which resulted in permanent closure of the facility. In the 1980’s, 99% of the nuclear fuel was removed from the plant, packaged and relocated to a storage facility at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The TMI-2 facility has remained in a safe and stable storage condition known as Post Defueling Monitored Storage for the past 27 years.

To perform the decommissioning work on this project, EnergySolutions and Jingoli, a construction company headquartered in New Jersey, formed a joint venture called ES/Jingoli Decommissioning, LLC. Jingoli successfully managed and executed nuclear projects on behalf of numerous utilities in the United States and Canada with experience in the nuclear field from pre-construction, construction management, project controls and decommissioning.

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801-231-9194.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pBrookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series S Preference Shares
GL
05:43pMACQUARIE : to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial
DJ
05:41pMUSCLE MAKER : Grill delivers second Miami location
AQ
05:41pCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : obtains reporting issuer status in Ontario
AQ
05:41pBANCORPSOUTH BANK : to Acquire National United Bancshares, Inc.
PR
05:40pStoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Special Distribution of $0.05 and Regular Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
05:37pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
05:37pCALPINE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
05:34pRenowned Litigation Team Joining Cadwalader from Boies Schiller
PR
05:33pGOLIATH RESOURCES : Lucky Strike Property Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ