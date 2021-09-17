Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enfusion Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

09/17/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion"), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Enfusion intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ENFN.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Piper Sandler & Co. acting as other bookrunners.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enfusion
Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pAFFIRM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:52pENTERGY : Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews
PU
05:52pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : MF 14/21 - Copel Approves First Payment to Shareholders related to the 2021 Fiscal Year
PU
05:52pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : IR 35/21 - Copel does not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro's shareholding in Compagas
PU
05:52pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends/Interest on Equity
PU
05:50pCHINA XD PLASTICS CO LTD : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:49pVERITONE, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:46pFERRELLGAS PARTNERS L P : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:46pOTLY FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – OTLY
GL
05:46pAPWG 2021 eCrime Symposium Extends Paper Submission Deadline to September 24
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2November? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
3With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
4Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
5Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

HOT NEWS