Enfusion Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion"), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Enfusion intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ENFN.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Piper Sandler & Co. acting as other bookrunners.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents.

