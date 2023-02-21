Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Engie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices

02/21/2023 | 01:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Engie is seen on central court at Roland-Garros stadium

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy company Engie reported a sharp increase in profits for 2022 thanks to higher natural gas and power prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Engie said on Tuesday its net recurring income totalled 5.2 billion euros ($5.55 billion) last year, up from 2.9 billion euros in 2021.

Earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) stood at 9 billion euros for the year, up from 6.1 billion euros in 2021.

The firm's earnings were boosted by higher energy prices caused by supply disruptions and Western sanctions on Russian gas.

However, those gains were partly tempered by 900 million euros in windfall profit taxes decided at EU level and 1.1 billion euros in government-mandated revenue limits on nuclear and hydropower earnings in Belgium and France, Engie said.

Engie's board proposed a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, which translates to a payout ratio of 65%.

($1 = 0.9373 euros)

(Reporting by America Hernandez, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 0.70% 13.594 Real-time Quote.1.54%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.23% 108.8117 Real-time Quote.-47.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.56% 74.73 Delayed Quote.2.74%
Latest news "Economy"
01:54aDental implant maker Straumann sees 2023 sales growth
RE
01:51aSwiss OC Oerlikon sees lower margins, to cut jobs as costs rise
RE
01:49aEngie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices
RE
01:48aIndian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO
RE
01:46aHSBC CEO: China property market outlook on the mend
RE
01:44aSri Lanka to make $2.6 bln in loan repayments in first half of year
RE
01:44aChina's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
RE
01:34aEthiopia commission accuses Oromiya rebels of killing 50 people
RE
01:30aTears and photos as Japan sends giant panda 'home' to China
RE
01:29aHsbc ceo: seeing encouraging signs of pick-up in market activity…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
2MediciNova Announces New Data Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblast..
3HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
4Corn near 1-week high on Argentina supply woes, soybeans firm
5Analysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt e..

HOT NEWS