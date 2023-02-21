Engie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices

Engie said on Tuesday its net recurring income totalled 5.2 billion euros ($5.55 billion) last year, up from 2.9 billion euros in 2021.

Earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) stood at 9 billion euros for the year, up from 6.1 billion euros in 2021.

The firm's earnings were boosted by higher energy prices caused by supply disruptions and Western sanctions on Russian gas.

However, those gains were partly tempered by 900 million euros in windfall profit taxes decided at EU level and 1.1 billion euros in government-mandated revenue limits on nuclear and hydropower earnings in Belgium and France, Engie said.

Engie's board proposed a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, which translates to a payout ratio of 65%.

($1 = 0.9373 euros)

