Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Engine Manufacturing Company to Pay Penalty, Take Remedial Measures to Settle Charges of Accounting Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Chicago-area engine manufacturing company Power Solutions International Inc., has agreed to settle accounting fraud charges related to the company's overstatement of revenues by almost $25 million.

According to the SEC's order, Power Solutions fraudulently recorded revenue in several circumstances that were not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. For example, the order finds that Power Solutions recorded revenue for purported sales of products that were not complete, for products that the customer had not agreed to accept, for products for which the price was falsely inflated, and for improper "bill and hold" arrangements. The order finds that, as a result of its fraud, Power Solutions issued materially misstated financial statements in its public filings from the fourth quarter of 2014 through the fourth quarter of 2015. The SEC previously charged Power Solutions' former CEO Gary Winemaster and two former senior sales executives, Craig Davis and James Needham, for their roles in the fraud.

"Public companies have a duty to be truthful to investors about their company's financial condition," said Kathryn Pyszka, Associate Regional Director of the SEC's Chicago Regional Office. "The order finds that Power Solutions deprived investors of truthful information about its financial health by fraudulently recording revenue to meet revenue targets and projections."

The SEC's order finds that Power Solutions violated the antifraud, books and records, reporting, and internal accounting controls provisions of the federal securities laws. Power Solutions agreed to cease and desist from future violations of these provisions, pay a $1.7 million civil penalty, and comply with an undertaking to remediate deficiencies in its internal controls over financial reporting.

Separately, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois today announced a non-prosecution agreement with Power Solutions related to the same misconduct.

The SEC's investigation, which is continuing, was conducted by Michael Mueller and Timothy Tatman of the Chicago Regional Office, assisted by senior trial counsel Daniel Hayes, and supervised by Steven Klawans. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pE.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:55pDLA PIPER : advises Edifecs in growth investment from TA Associates and Francisco Partners
PR
04:55pASPPH Statement on Executive Order Halting Trainings on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping
PU
04:55pULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
04:53pCostco beats estimates on pandemic boost
RE
04:53pREGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pEAGLE BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
04:53pEagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
04:52pCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pMICHAELS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group