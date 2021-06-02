Log in
News: Latest News
Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results

06/02/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations.

Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc, won the third seat, according to a regulatory filing. Exxon board member and former Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman was also elected, the company said.

Existing directors Steven Kandarian, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will exit the 12-person board, the filing said.

The tallies are preliminary still as the counting continues one week after Exxon's annual meeting, where shareholders dealt a blow to management by electing the hedge fund's nominees and joining in the critique of company for its lack of a clean energy strategy and for lagging financial returns.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.44% 2370.59 Delayed Quote.35.86%
CATERPILLAR INC. 0.29% 243.46 Delayed Quote.32.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 71.28 Delayed Quote.34.31%
