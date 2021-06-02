Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results

Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc, won the third seat, according to a regulatory filing. Exxon board member and former Caterpillar CEO Douglas Oberhelman was also elected, the company said.

Existing directors Steven Kandarian, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will exit the 12-person board, the filing said.

The tallies are preliminary still as the counting continues one week after Exxon's annual meeting, where shareholders dealt a blow to management by electing the hedge fund's nominees and joining in the critique of company for its lack of a clean energy strategy and for lagging financial returns.

