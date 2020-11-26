England adds Estonia, Latvia to quarantine list, lifts travel ban on Denmark

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - England added Estonia and Latvia to its traveller quarantine list, meaning that from Nov. 28 people arriving from those two countries will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

Shapps also said that a total travel ban on Denmark, announced on Nov. 7 in response to concerns over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms, would be lifted on Nov. 28. However, Denmark will remain on the quarantine list.

The minister said Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba and several Pacific island nations had been added to the safe travel list, meaning that people arriving from those countries from Nov. 28 will no longer need to self-isolate.

A new quarantine regime is due to come into force on Dec. 15. From that date, people arriving from quarantine list countries will have to self-isolate for five days, at which point they will have the option to take a COVID test. If the result is negative, they will be released from self-isolation. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Estelle Shirbon)