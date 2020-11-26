England adds Estonia, Latvia to quarantine list, lifts travel ban on Denmark

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - England added Estonia and Latvia
to its traveller quarantine list, meaning that from Nov. 28
people arriving from those two countries will be required to
self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said
on Thursday.
Shapps also said that a total travel ban on Denmark,
announced on Nov. 7 in response to concerns over outbreaks of
coronavirus on Danish mink farms, would be lifted on Nov. 28.
However, Denmark will remain on the quarantine list.
The minister said Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba and
several Pacific island nations had been added to the safe travel
list, meaning that people arriving from those countries from
Nov. 28 will no longer need to self-isolate.
A new quarantine regime is due to come into force on Dec.
15. From that date, people arriving from quarantine list
countries will have to self-isolate for five days, at which
point they will have the option to take a COVID test. If the
result is negative, they will be released from self-isolation.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Estelle Shirbon)