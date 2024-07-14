STORY: :: England and Spain fans are in high spirits ahead of the Euro 2024 final

:: Berlin, Germany

:: July 14, 2024

(English fan) "Very confident, this year is redemption year, we are going to do it. It's coming home."

(Spanish fan) "We have a lot of hope, I'm really hoping that we win. It's going to be a complicated match but we are hopeful."

Supporters from both sides were singing and chanting as they geared up for their first meeting at a major tournament since Euro 96 when England beat Spain on penalties.

The Olympiastadion in the German capital hosts the clash at the conclusion of a drama-packed, month-long tournament that saw Spain stride seamlessly into the deciding game while England emerged from several narrow escapes into their first major final on foreign soil.

England have not lifted silverware since the 1996 World Cup but feel their topsy-turvy route to Sunday's final has built the necessary fortitude to see off the Spanish threat.

They have a long day's wait before kickoff at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), spending it quietly in their respective hotels, broken up with a walk or kickabout and final tactical talk.