STORY: :: England and Spain prepare for the Euro 2024 final in Berlin

:: July 13, 2024

:: Berlin, Germany

:: Gareth Southgate, England manager

"I think at these moments, you don't need to say too much for the players. They don't need motivating for a game like this. It's about making sure the small details are right. Fine margins decide these games and we've got to make sure that that we're on the right side of those fine margins and we keep repeating the mentality and the approach to the game in terms of our decision making is really important. It's not just about going out and playing a game of football and you've got to make sure that on these nights you get everything right."

:: Luis de la Fuente, Spain manager

"I think that if we are not Spain, we will not have options to win. So we focus on being better and working better than what we have done already that can still be improved, as I always say. So we have to be recognized and recognizable for our strengths. That way we will have a chance to win regardless of what our rival offers, which also has many, but we will try to impose ours. So I think that by being us, I think we have a chance to win."

England coach Gareth Southgate said his team didn't need motivating ahead of the game and that the he and the team were focused on "fine margins" and "small details" which would ultimately decide the result.

Meanwhile Spain's manager Luis de la Fuente said his players just needed to stay true to themselves in order to win.

Spain has taken the tournament by storm with six straight wins, including a comeback against mean-defending France in their semi-final despite missing several key starters.

England have been a slow burn, only really catching fire in the semi-final victory over the Netherlands when they finally delivered an attacking display worthy of their pre-tournament favorites' tag.

Should Southgate's team win on Sunday night, it will be the first major trophy since England won the World Cup in 1966.