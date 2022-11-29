Advanced search
England fans rejoice as Three Lions roar into last 16

11/29/2022 | 11:08pm EST
STORY: Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden strike justified their first starts of the tournament in a 3-0 hammering of an outclassed opponent.

One fan, who gave his name as Orman, praised England manager Gareth Southgate for his player choice, including Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold. "I like the way he made changes...I think that England is a bit more creative with these players on," Orman said, but added that he'll be "fearful when they play France in the quarter-finals."

Another fan Max Rigby described the second half of the match, when all the goals were scored, as"unbelievable", a sentiment echoed by brothers Ewan and Rory Stoves, who said they couldn't believe that it was "much easier than we thought it would be."

Wales, whose talisman Gareth Bale was substituted at halftime due to a slight hamstring strain having touched the ball only seven times, looked crestfallen as their first World Cup for 64 years fizzled out.

"It really hurts. But we've got to be honest Wales is not good enough. They're not good enough. England didn't get out of second gear and they still beat us," said Barry Roberts from North Wales.

Other Wales fans struck a more positive tone, with Barnard Jones saying, "They got to here you know for the first time for 64 years so I think that's good going."

While Ataf Salim said it was a "big achievement" to reach this stage. "So well done for that, we had a good time, we're off home tomorrow."


© Reuters 2022
