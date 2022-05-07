Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

England reports case of rare monkeypox infection

05/07/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - A person in England has been diagnosed with a rare viral monkeypox infection thought to be linked to travel to West Africa, health authorities said on Saturday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement the case, in a person who had recently traveled to Nigeria, was being treated at an expert respiratory infectious disease unit at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

"It is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low," said Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Although monkeypox is much milder than smallpox, with most infected people recovering within a few weeks, it can in rare cases be fatal.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aBerlin authorities looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media
RE
10:45aPro-Russia forces say 50 people evacuated at besieged Ukraine steel mill
RE
10:37aS.korea condemns n.korea missile test -blue house…
RE
10:37aS.korea nis chief park jie-won says north likely to conduct nucl…
RE
10:35aTaliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best
RE
10:35aEleven egyptian security personnel killed after foiling "terrori…
RE
10:33aEgypt to begin offering gov't companies on stock exchange as of…
RE
10:30aEgypt to begin offering gov't companies on stock exchange as of…
RE
10:12aJill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania
RE
09:44aEgypt has harvested more than 700,000 feddans of wheat this season -official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2UK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 billion merger - Sky News
3Canada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 b..
4Egypt has harvested more than 700,000 feddans of wheat this season -off..
5India's HDFC raises home loan interest rate

HOT NEWS