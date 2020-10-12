English group puts on hold legal challenge after pubs closures limited

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A group of English pub and night club owners have put on hold plans to mount a legal challenge after the British government announced that hospitality and entertainment venues would only close in Merseyside.

Sacha Lord, a club night and events operator, said they will meet their lawyers on Monday evening, but will only act if restrictions are placed in Manchester where he works.

"The plan is on hold," he told Reuters. "We are still going to get the troops ready because obviously things are changing on a daily basis ... we are not out of the zone yet."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)