Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

English shops and pub gardens reopen in 'major step' to freedom

04/11/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - England's shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens will reopen on Monday in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a "major step" towards freedom from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been closed since early January when England entered a third lockdown to stem surging infections driven by the "Kent" variant of the virus.

A vaccination campaign that has delivered a first shot to well over half of adults and lockdown measures have cut deaths by more than 95% and cases by over 90% from the January peak.

Sunday's seven deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test is the lowest daily death toll by this measure since Sept 14.

That progress would allow a staged easing of lockdown to proceed, Johnson said earlier this month, adding that he was looking forward to a pint in a pub garden.

"I'm sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it's a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress COVID as we push on with our vaccination programme."

With more than 127,000 fatalities, the United Kingdom has the fifth highest death toll in the world from COVID-19.

Persuading people to return to some kind of normality and start spending again is key to Britain's recovery after official data last month showed that 2020 was the worst year for its economy in more than three centuries.

UK retailers, which have lost an estimated 27 billion pounds ($37 billion) in sales during lockdowns, are hoping pent-up demand will fuel a trading boom.

Non-essential stores, such as home and fashion chains, will reopen in Wales as well as England on Monday, although those in Scotland need to wait until April 26.

Pubs and restaurants will only be able to serve outdoors from Monday, although early rules requiring meals to be served with drinks and curfews have been scrapped. Indoor service will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

($1 = 0.7296 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pEnglish shops and pub gardens reopen in 'major step' to freedom
RE
05:24pU.S. SEC review of socially responsible funds finds 'potentially misleading' claims
RE
05:18pU.S. economy at an 'inflection point' -Fed's Powell
RE
04:59pPrince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral - The Sun
RE
04:30pGreek economy seen growing by 4.8% in 2022, central banker says
RE
03:45pEU, UK edge towards agreement on how to apply trade rules for Northern Ireland - FT
RE
03:14pTRADING CLUNKERS FOR ELECTRIC BIKES : France moves to offer financial incentive
RE
02:34pDAZN investigates into service failure after Serie A blackout
RE
02:33pUK former PM Cameron says Greensill lobbying should have been through formal channels
RE
02:09pMicrosoft in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations
2S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 billion settlement, aiding Biden's EV push
3Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
4Record penalty for Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
5EXCLUSIVE: China's antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ