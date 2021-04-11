English shops and pub gardens reopen in 'major step' to freedom

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - England's shops, hairdressers,
gyms and pub gardens will reopen on Monday in what Prime
Minister Boris Johnson said was a "major step" towards freedom
from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been closed since
early January when England entered a third lockdown to stem
surging infections driven by the "Kent" variant of the virus.
A vaccination campaign that has delivered a first shot to
well over half of adults and lockdown measures have cut deaths
by more than 95% and cases by over 90% from the January peak.
Sunday's seven deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID
test is the lowest daily death toll by this measure since Sept
14.
That progress would allow a staged easing of lockdown to
proceed, Johnson said earlier this month, adding that he was
looking forward to a pint in a pub garden.
"I'm sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners
who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it's a
chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have
missed," he said in a statement on Sunday.
"I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and
remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress COVID as
we push on with our vaccination programme."
With more than 127,000 fatalities, the United Kingdom has
the fifth highest death toll in the world from COVID-19.
Persuading people to return to some kind of normality and
start spending again is key to Britain's recovery after official
data last month showed that 2020 was the worst year for its
economy in more than three centuries.
UK retailers, which have lost an estimated 27 billion pounds
($37 billion) in sales during lockdowns, are hoping pent-up
demand will fuel a trading boom.
Non-essential stores, such as home and fashion chains, will
reopen in Wales as well as England on Monday, although those in
Scotland need to wait until April 26.
Pubs and restaurants will only be able to serve outdoors
from Monday, although early rules requiring meals to be served
with drinks and curfews have been scrapped.
Indoor service will not be allowed until May 17 at the
earliest.
($1 = 0.7296 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)