Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

English translation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit

12/06/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Excellency,

My dear friend, President Vladimir Putin, I warmly welcome you to the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit, and I welcome your delegation. I know this is your second visit abroad in the last two years during the Corona period. Your attachment with India and your personal commitment symbolize the importance of India-Russia relations and I am very grateful to you for that.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid, the pace of relations between India and Russia has not changed. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership has been continuously strengthening. The fight against Covid has also seen excellent cooperation between the two countries - whether in vaccine trials and production, in humanitarian assistance, or in the repatriation of each other's citizens.

Excellency,

The year 2021 is of prime importance for our bilateral relations in many ways. This year marks five decades of the 1971 Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation and two decades of our Strategic Partnership. It is my pleasure to be with you again in this special year because you have been the main driver of the remarkable progress our Strategic Partnership has made over the past 20 years.

There have been many fundamental changes at the global level in the last several decades. A lot of geo-political equations have emerged. But India-Russia friendship has been a constant among all these variables. Both the countries have not only cooperated with each other without any hesitation but have also taken special care of each other's sensitivities. It is truly a unique and reliable model of inter-state friendship.

Excellency,

2021 is also special for our Strategic Partnership. Today was the inaugural meeting of the 2+2 dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers. This has started a new mechanism to enhance our practical cooperation.

We have been in regular touch on Afghanistan and other regional issues as well. The regional partnership that began with the Eastern Economic Forum and the Vladivostok summit is today turning into a real cooperation between the Russian Far-East and the Indian states.

We are also adopting a long-term vision to deepen our relationship the economic sector. We have set a target of $30 billion in trade and $50 billion in investment by 2025. We must guide our business communities to reach these goals.

Our agreements today in various sectors will facilitate it further. Our defence cooperation is being further strengthened through co-development and co-production under the 'Make in India' programme. Our cooperation in Space and Civil Nuclear fields is also progressing well.

Many congratulations to Russia for being an observer at NAM and a dialogue partner at IORA. It was our pleasure to support Russia's presence in both these forums. India and Russia have identical views on all the regional and global issues. In today's meeting we will have an opportunity to discuss these issues.

Excellency,

Once again, I welcome you to India and I welcome your delegation. Even in the midst of such a busy schedule, you took out time to visit India, it is very important for us. I am sure that today's discussion will be of great significance to our relationship.

Once again I thank you very much.

DISCLAIMER: This is the approximate translation of Prime Minister's remarks. Original remarks were delivered in Hindi.

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:50aGROUPE LDLC : Ol groupe and the ldlc group present the ldlc arena
AN
11:49aFinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR
11:48aDr. Lindee Goh of Tapestry Networks and Jeffrey Feike, President and Chief Administrative Officer of Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Join Tevogen Bio's Innovation and Public Health Advisory Council
BU
11:48aSecurities Training Corporation Launches CFA and FRM Licensing Exam Training
BU
11:46aASMI Share Buyback Update November 29 – December 3, 2021
AQ
11:46aALBIOMA : Disclosure of trading in own shares, period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021
AQ
11:46aCARMILA ANNOUNCES A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN : ‘Building sustainable growth'
BU
11:46aAlways Partners with YMCA to Create Sports Grants for Girls During Puberty
BU
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares From November 29 to December 03, 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
5Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..

HOT NEWS