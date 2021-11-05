Enhanced Road Access Project - P145545

The development objective of the Enhanced Road Access Project (ERAP) for Samoa is to restore key road sector assets damaged by extreme weather events and enhance the climate resilience of critical roads and bridges in Samoa. The project has three components. The first component is road and bridge reconstruction. This component will help to repair roads and bridges damaged by tropical cyclone Evan (TCE), and upgrade, rehabilitate and or reconstruct...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

