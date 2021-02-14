Enhanced Vocational Education and Training Project II - P163018

The development objective of Second Enhanced Vocational Education and Training Project for Nepal are to improve equitable access to market relevant training programs and to strengthen the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector service delivery in Nepal. This project has two components. 1) The first component, Support to Results‐based Financing, aims to finance results in the TVET sector that are related to the achievement of...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

