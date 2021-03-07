Enhancing Shared Prosperity through Equitable Services - P151432

The objective of ESPES program is to improve equitable access to basic services and strengthen accountability systems at the decentr alized level. The program aims to improve service delivery for the whole population of Ethiopia by improving results in health, e ducation and agriculture services in the most poorly performing woredas and strengthening the overall decentralized service delivery system. Building on almost 10 years of support for basic services delivery, the ESPES focuses on leveraging the government's broadp rogram of service delivery support to promote equity, enhance quality of and access to services, and institutionalize critical syste ms for service delivery, especially at the woreda level.