Eni Q3 net profit beats expectations helped by gas business

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.73 billion euros ($3.72 billion), from 1.43 billion euros a year ago, to beat a 3.21 billion euro consensus.

The state-controlled group raised its full-year expectations for the gas & LNG division and for the downstream business.

"In the third quarter of 2022, despite a decline in crude oil prices and a rapid fall in refining margins, we have continued to deliver positive results, mainly thanks to the robust performance of our international businesses," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

Eni said it would be able to replace at least 50% of its Russian gas supply this winter, leveraging on its broad and diversified reserve base, its long-standing relationships with producing countries and a growing presence in liquefied natural gas (LNG).

($1 = 1.0026 euros)

