Eni's adjusted net profit more than doubles in 2022

02/23/2023 | 02:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Thursday its adjusted net profit rose to 13.3 billion euros in 2022, more than doubling compared with the previous year on the back of strong oil and gas prices.

In the fourth quarter the adjusted net profit came in at 2.5 billion euros, just above an analyst consensus of 2.49 billion euros published on the group's website.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.44% 80.63 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
WTI 0.27% 74.115 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
