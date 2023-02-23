Eni's adjusted net profit more than doubles in 2022
02/23/2023 | 02:27am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Thursday its adjusted net profit rose to 13.3 billion euros in 2022, more than doubling compared with the previous year on the back of strong oil and gas prices.
In the fourth quarter the adjusted net profit came in at 2.5 billion euros, just above an analyst consensus of 2.49 billion euros published on the group's website.
