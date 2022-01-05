Log in
Enjoy a Juicy January With Juicy Stakes Casino

01/05/2022 | 12:36pm EST
Slot Tournaments and Blackjack Jackpot among New Year highlights

The New Year is always cause for celebration, but Juicy Stakes Casino have pulled out all the stops to make sure their players will begin 2022 with a bang.

During the first full week of the New Year, Juicy’s January Slot tournament will be on the go. One whole week of super slots, one whole week to rack up the points and one whole week to climb the leaderboard to cash prizes.

Players will be able to take their pick from 88 Frenzy Fortune, Stampede, Jungle Stripes and – if they’re still feeling festive – Stay Frosty.

Then it’s simply a case of earning points as you play. For every $0.50 spin, players pick up a point. The more points, the more chance you have of scooping a share of the $2000 cashpot… or the $400 top prize. The tournament takes place between 3rd-10th January.

And running from 3rd-9th January is Blackjack Jackpot as the Juicy Stakes New Year celebrations roll on. Play on any Tangente Blackjack game during that week – Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair – and you can grab a share of $2000 cash for hitting any of the selected special hands.

Natural suited Blackjacks are good for $5, Small and Big Suite 21s earn $10 and $25 respectively, while the first player to find themselves with a Suited Big Suite 21 will be rewarded with 500 big ones!

Happy New Year indeed.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Happy New Year! We’re all hoping 2022 can be the year to give us a lift, so we’re making sure we give everyone the best possible start.

“The selection of slots and table games on offer here are guaranteed to provide great fun – and a little something extra too! What better way to welcome in 2022 than with a bundle of cash?”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS