Enough "Say Their Names …"

10/29/2020 | 08:32am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The writings of Ronald Montgomery with a diverse team of seven accomplished authors amplify and relay the messages of protest board-up art and photography as tools for systemic change to achieve racial equality. This fall's release of ENOUGH "Say Their Names …" Messages from Ground Zero to the World, captures the elevated tone and urgency of expanding struggles for equal justice. The writings offer fresh, compelling and diverse perspectives for readers of all levels of awareness.

The remarkable Board-up artwork and photography in ENOUGH "Say Their Names …" comes directly from the protests around the United States. On these pages, incisive poetry and prose expand on the protest messages of the decade—alive, multiplied and amplified in 2020. 

Combined with images, they sledge-hammer on freedom's bell, while simultaneously peeling away layers of complacency, indecision, callous disregard, and satisfaction with the status quo plaguing our country. This masterful work is an instrument for initiating nationwide collaborations, discussions and conversations that bring deeper understanding of one another.

Enough "Say Their Names …" connects directly to protest messages and provides historical perspective. For this reason, it is well suited for collaborative discourse in culturally diverse settings to stimulate cross-cultural learning and has the potential to become a catalyst for reinvigorating stalled and failed attempts at concrete change in America. These forceful messages shout a mandate for change as "we the people" refuse to yield to power and authority that maintains and perpetuates racism.

Poet Nikki Giovanni: "As much as this may make you angry or, in reality, hurt your heart. As much as you may wish your fellow and sister Americans were better people but recognizing they are not. As much as you ask the Lord to forgive you for your hate, this is a book you should read. You will not get ENOUGH of the truth."

Authors: "We want to encourage and awaken everyone to the realities preventing us as a species from moving forward together in peace, harmony, and love. There has never been a better time than now to act for change.  If that sounds like a mantra from the 1960s and '70s, it could be, and it is no less true today than it was then.  We hope permanent meaningful changes made now will make many of these tough conversations unnecessary for future generations."

Book Launch: October 31, 2020
Book Website: www.EnoughSayTheirNames.com  
Media Contact:
Ronald Montgomery
314.719.6602
EnoughGoodTrouble@gmail.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enough-say-their-names--301162256.html

SOURCE Ronald Montgomery

© PRNewswire 2020

