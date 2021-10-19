Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ensign InfoSecurity Collaborates with Intel 471 to Strengthen Cyber Threat Intelligence Capabilities for Enterprises in South Korea

10/19/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEWES, Del., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), Asia’s largest pure-play cybersecurity firm, announced today its partnership with Intel 471, a premiere cybercrime intelligence provider.

The new partnership marks another milestone in Ensign’s expansion plan in South Korea as it reinforces its footprint in the market, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions.

The government in South Korea, one of the region’s most digitally connected markets, recently announced a US$2.6 billion investment in hyperconnectivity and emerging technologies like cloud and blockchain. These technologies will also be rolled out in key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and the public sector1. As digitalization efforts accelerate across key industries, the digital attack surface of enterprises will continue to expand, exposing them to new vulnerabilities and cyber threats.

“With enterprises scaling up their digital initiatives, they will require more data, and richer and relevant insights to strengthen their cybersecurity strategy, and customize their cyber defences,” said General Manager Sam Goh at Ensign Korea. “To this end, we can enable South Korean organizations to shift gears and take a proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity stance, improving their cyber resilience as they expand their digital estate.”

“As the number of cyber attacks accelerate and threat actors continue to evolve at an alarming pace, prioritized, relevant, and timely insights into the cyber underground could not be more critical for enterprises around the globe,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Arena at Intel 471. “This partnership between Intel 471 and Ensign InfoSecurity will provide enterprises in South Korea with a growing repository of rich threat intelligence to better anticipate and make proactive decisions for threat detection and analysis, incident response and remediation.”
_______________________

1 The Korean Herald, S. Korea to invest W2.6t in hyperconnectivity, 15 September 2021.

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email marketing@ensigninfosecurity.com

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company’s TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

Intel 471 Media Contact:
Jennifer Torode
CHEN PR for Intel 471
Jtorode@chenpr.com


 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aBEKAERT : Dramix® steel fibers reduce carbon footprint of construction industry  19 Oct 2021
PU
05:12aSTÉPHANE PETERHANSEL : “Enormous driving pleasure”
PU
05:12aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Has Invested in Obol Technologies
PU
05:12aDENTSU : enters into a capital and business alliance with Goals101, an India-based banking technology platform provider, to strengthen the Group's solutions development capabilities
PU
05:12aFirst China-Africa Food & Agro Products Cooperation Forum Held in Changsha
PU
05:12aAFRY : awarded with rail engineering assignment for One Hour Train between Helsinki and Turku, Finland
PU
05:12aMEDIOBANCA S P A : CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting Financial statements for 1Q 2021-22 approved
PU
05:12aBARCO : 15 must-knows on the state of education technology in business schools from brand-new research
PU
05:12aBANK OF JAPAN : Fifteenth Meeting of the "Council for Cooperation on Financial Stability" 
PU
05:12aLUCIA SILVA INTERVENES AT &LSQUO;FT CLIMATE CAPITAL : The Future of Climate Finance'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why did the SEC release a report on GameStop?
2China Evergrande makes onshore coupon payment - sources
3Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
4Ericsson Net Profit Beats Despite China Sales Drop and Supply-Chain Iss..
5ING Groep N : Progress on share buyback programme

HOT NEWS