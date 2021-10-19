Ensign InfoSecurity Collaborates with Intel 471 to Strengthen Cyber Threat Intelligence Capabilities for Enterprises in South Korea

LEWES, Del., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), Asia’s largest pure-play cybersecurity firm, announced today its partnership with Intel 471, a premiere cybercrime intelligence provider.



The new partnership marks another milestone in Ensign’s expansion plan in South Korea as it reinforces its footprint in the market, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions.

The government in South Korea, one of the region’s most digitally connected markets, recently announced a US$2.6 billion investment in hyperconnectivity and emerging technologies like cloud and blockchain. These technologies will also be rolled out in key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and the public sector1. As digitalization efforts accelerate across key industries, the digital attack surface of enterprises will continue to expand, exposing them to new vulnerabilities and cyber threats.

“With enterprises scaling up their digital initiatives, they will require more data, and richer and relevant insights to strengthen their cybersecurity strategy, and customize their cyber defences,” said General Manager Sam Goh at Ensign Korea. “To this end, we can enable South Korean organizations to shift gears and take a proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity stance, improving their cyber resilience as they expand their digital estate.”

“As the number of cyber attacks accelerate and threat actors continue to evolve at an alarming pace, prioritized, relevant, and timely insights into the cyber underground could not be more critical for enterprises around the globe,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Arena at Intel 471. “This partnership between Intel 471 and Ensign InfoSecurity will provide enterprises in South Korea with a growing repository of rich threat intelligence to better anticipate and make proactive decisions for threat detection and analysis, incident response and remediation.”

_______________________

1 The Korean Herald, S. Korea to invest W2.6t in hyperconnectivity, 15 September 2021.

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email marketing@ensigninfosecurity.com

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company’s TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

Intel 471 Media Contact:

Jennifer Torode

CHEN PR for Intel 471

Jtorode@chenpr.com







