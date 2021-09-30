Enstor Gas Inc. Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Enstor Gas, LLC (“Enstor”), the largest privately owned gas storage company in the U.S., today announced the release of its first ESG Report. The report provides detail on the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in calendar year 2020 and includes specific metrics in each category.

“At Enstor, our goal is to create and preserve long-term sustainability and value for all our stakeholders, including investors, employees, customers, and the communities where we live and work,” said Enstor CEO Paul Bieniawski. “We attempt to be a responsible operator in everything we do including our dedication to the communities we serve and our commitment to safe, socially and environmentally responsible operations that protect the well-being of our employees, the public, and the environment.”

Report highlights are available here. The full report is available to Enstor stakeholders by emailing a request to ESG@enstorinc.com.

About Enstor Gas, LLC

Enstor Gas is the largest privately owned natural gas storage company in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, the company owns and operates seven active underground natural gas storage facilities in five states with more than 134 BCF in working gas capacity. Enstor has approximately 179 miles of transmission pipelines and 39 interconnects to major transmission pipelines. Enstor is backed by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on North American energy infrastructure investments. For more information, please visit www.enstorinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005234/en/