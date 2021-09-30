Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enstor Gas Inc. Releases Inaugural ESG Report

09/30/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enstor Gas, LLC (“Enstor”), the largest privately owned gas storage company in the U.S., today announced the release of its first ESG Report. The report provides detail on the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in calendar year 2020 and includes specific metrics in each category.

“At Enstor, our goal is to create and preserve long-term sustainability and value for all our stakeholders, including investors, employees, customers, and the communities where we live and work,” said Enstor CEO Paul Bieniawski. “We attempt to be a responsible operator in everything we do including our dedication to the communities we serve and our commitment to safe, socially and environmentally responsible operations that protect the well-being of our employees, the public, and the environment.”

Report highlights are available here. The full report is available to Enstor stakeholders by emailing a request to ESG@enstorinc.com.

About Enstor Gas, LLC

Enstor Gas is the largest privately owned natural gas storage company in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, the company owns and operates seven active underground natural gas storage facilities in five states with more than 134 BCF in working gas capacity. Enstor has approximately 179 miles of transmission pipelines and 39 interconnects to major transmission pipelines. Enstor is backed by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on North American energy infrastructure investments. For more information, please visit www.enstorinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aSONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone for Verizon Business Customers
PR
09:20aSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Adjournment of Special Meeting
AQ
09:20aSPARTACUS ACQUISITION : NextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo
GL
09:20aNextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo
GL
09:19aHARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aPAOG On Track To Begin Generating Revenue This Year From CBD Nutraceutical Sales
GL
09:19aPAO : PAOG On Track To Begin Generating Revenue This Year From CBD Nutraceutical Sales
GL
09:18aSOCURE : Announces 750 Customer Milestone as Demand Accelerates for the Industry-Leading Socure : ID+ Identity Verification and Fraud Platform
BU
09:18aWestern Union Joins Forces with Major Financial Institutions in Africa
BU
09:17aAMAZON : Counterfeit Crimes Unit Reaches Settlement with Influencers Who Ran Social Media Counterfeiting Scheme, Permanently Banning them from Amazon :'s Store and Securing Financial Payments to be Donated to Support Anti-Counterfeiting Awareness
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3U.S., EU agree to work on chip supplies, tech rules, China trade
4IPOs slow down globally in Q3 after frenetic 2021 start
5Diageo sees boost to margins as bars, restaurants open

HOT NEWS