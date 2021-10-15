Ensuring a Strong Recovery for Developing Countries

The committee underscored its support for the Bank Group's comprehensive approach and rapid financing for recovery, tailored to the needs of its clients, from the poorest countries served by IDA to middle-income countries that have been hard hit, as well as those facing distinct challenges, such as fragility, conflict, and violence. In his speech, Malpass outlined four key focus areas for determined action: achieving economic stability, leveraging the digital revolution, taking strong action on climate change, and investing in people through health and education. Both there and in remarks at the Annual Meetings' opening press conference, he also noted the critical importance of continuing efforts to make countries' debt more sustainable and transparent.

On climate, Malpass emphasized the need for action on a much bigger scale: "we need thousands of large public-private projects that combine the world's resources - from governments, MDBs, foundations, private investors, and the buyers of carbon credits" to reduce emissions, expand access to electricity, and adapt to a changing climate. For its part, the committee welcomed the stepped-up ambitions of the Climate Change Action Plan, which increases Bank Group climate financing to an average of 35% over the next five years and offers countries additional support in meeting their Paris climate commitments and transitioning to cleaner energy.

The meetings took place with the 20th replenishment of IDA well underway. The COVID response has brought Bank Group support for the poorest countries to an all-time high, largely through the IDA grants and highly concessional loans that donor countries help fund. But with the 74 IDA countries' economic output expected to remain 5.6% below pre-pandemic projections in 2022, a strong replenishment is vital to providing resources at a scale that can keep them from falling farther behind.

Despite the immense global challenges, the committee expressed its support for Bank Group's role and approach in advancing recovery for its low- and middle-income clients. In his speech, Malpass struck a positive note: "I feel optimistic that we will help countries avoid a lost decade." He added, "By working together, we will build a better development path."

The meetings also included a series of flagship events that were open to the public and are accessible online. These brought together global thought leaders for discussions of economic recovery, vaccines, climate action, and trade.