Entara Names Pamela Diaz to CEO Role

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, an industry-leading eXtended Service Provider (XSP), is proud to announce the promotion of current President, Pamela Diaz, to CEO. Diaz will continue to serve in her role as President alongside her new position.

"Pam has been fundamental to Entara's growth since joining the organization as President five years ago," said Linda Maclachlan, founder of Entara. "She brought her experience in the investment world to the firm and has been pivotal in the development of our strategic vision and offerings. She is poised to launch Entara into its next decade of success, and I'm excited to see where her vision takes us."

Diaz's transition to serving in the CEO and President role at Entara comes as the firm celebrates its 20th year. As President she has seen the company through not only a rebranding, but a reinvention as it continues to develop new cybersecurity strategic offerings. In her new position, Diaz will lead Entara as an XSP, continue to cultivate our workplace culture, and work to grow future leaders at Entara through mentorship.

"I am honored to serve as Entara's CEO. I have learned so much from Linda during my time as President, and I am eager to apply these lessons," says Diaz. "Entara is ready for the next phase in its evolution and I'm proud to work alongside the leadership team to continue to define what it means to be an XSP, provide excellent service for our clients, and foster a great work environment."

Diaz is an experienced leader and has spent her career connecting organizations with the solutions that they need to thrive. She has 25 years of experience working in the investment and asset management industry and is passionate about connecting with individuals who stretch to continuously improve our future and challenge the status quo.

Diaz is on the Board of Directors of Bounce Children's Foundation, an organization transforming the lives of chronically ill children and their families, and serves as the Chair of the Governance Committee. She is also involved with the Female Integrator Mastermind (FIM), a peer-to-peer female mentoring group, and is on the Events Committee.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP). We deliver exceptional, security-focused IT solutions for our clients, including IT managed services, security integration services, and breach remediation and recovery services. We're built from the ground up to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with our clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been formally recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® each year from 2017-2021, and we're consistently ranked by MSPmentor as a Top 200 Global IT Managed Services provider and Top 100 Global IT Security Managed Services Provider. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

