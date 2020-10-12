Log in
Entergy : Louisiana Restores Power to 80% of Customers Following Hurricane Delta

10/12/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

News Center > Entergy Louisiana Restores Power to 80% of Customers Following Hurricane Delta

For Immediate Release
Entergy Louisiana Restores Power to 80% of Customers Following Hurricane Delta

10/12/2020

Contact
Brandon Scardigli|(504) 576-4132|bscardi@entergy.com
David Freese|(504) 576-4132|dfreese@entergy.com

Entergy Louisiana, LLC crews have made significant progress restoring power to customers after Hurricane Delta's destructive winds and rains affected the company's power grid in nearly every corner of the state. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the company has restored approximately 255,000 customers, down from a peak of 320,000.

Approximately 65,000 customers remain without power, primarily in southwest Louisiana where Delta made landfall Friday, Oct. 9, near Creole. The Category 2 storm, with wind gusts approaching 100 mph, comes on the heels of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall nearby only six weeks prior.

'We know that this storm season has been difficult for many of our customers, some of whom have been affected by both hurricanes,' said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. 'We have once again marshaled an unprecedented response to a destructive hurricane, bringing in thousands of workers to get the lights back on. We ask for your patience as our employees, contractors and mutual aid partners complete restoration work. Together, we will overcome this storm too.'

Entergy Louisiana expects most customers to be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with some customers in the hardest-hit areas being restored by Friday, Oct. 16. The company currently has a storm team of approximately 8,400 working to restore service to those who remain without power across Louisiana. A primary cause of outages were caused by saturated grounds and high wings, leading to down trees and limbs falling into powerlines.

As restoration work progresses and crews continue to narrow in on the hardest-hit areas, they begin handling smaller cases that restore power to fewer customers at a time. In some cases, repairs were delayed until large trees were removed from downed powerlines. Additionally, in some hard-to-access locations, crews had to climb poles rather than use bucket trucks, or brought in specialized equipment like rear-alley machines to repair damage in customers' backyards.

Crews continue to practice social distancing, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Stay Informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here's how customers can stay updated throughout the event:

  • Download the Entergy App at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
  • Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text messages by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
  • The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
  • Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Follow us on Social Media

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the companies place a high priority on updating their social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy Louisiana on Facebook and Twitter, and Entergy New Orleans on Facebook and Twitter.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

-30-

entergylouisiana.com

facebook.com/EntergyLA

Twitter: @EntergyLA

Disclaimer

Entergy Louisiana LLC published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 21:14:01 UTC
