Entergy estimates repair costs of up to $2.6 bln from Hurricane Ida

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp said on Tuesday it
expects restoration costs for electrical facilities damaged by
Hurricane Ida to be between $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion.
The energy company said Hurricane Ida inflicted significant
damage to its electric system that resulted in 948,000
outages at its peak.
Most of the storm costs were incurred in Louisiana and New
Orleans, Entergy said.
The company said it had restored power to about 932,000
customers or 98% of those affected by the storm.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the
U.S. Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana before moving northeast and
causing intense flooding that killed dozens in New York and
other northeastern states.
Entergy also expects utility revenues in 2021 to be
adversely affected due to power outages from the hurricane.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)