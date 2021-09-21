Log in
Entergy estimates repair costs of up to $2.6 bln from Hurricane Ida

09/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp said on Tuesday it expects restoration costs for electrical facilities damaged by Hurricane Ida to be between $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion.

The energy company said Hurricane Ida inflicted significant damage to its electric system that resulted in 948,000 outages at its peak.

Most of the storm costs were incurred in Louisiana and New Orleans, Entergy said.

The company said it had restored power to about 932,000 customers or 98% of those affected by the storm.

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana before moving northeast and causing intense flooding that killed dozens in New York and other northeastern states.

Entergy also expects utility revenues in 2021 to be adversely affected due to power outages from the hurricane. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
