News Center > Entergy Ready to Respond Through Another Potentially Active Hurricane Season

05/11/2021

Company Encourages Residents and Businesses to be Storm Ready

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy's restoration workforce supported its communities through one of the most active hurricane seasons in history in 2020. We are ready to respond again if needed during what forecasters predict will be another active season.

The company is #StormReady and encourages residents and businesses to be as well. Hurricane season starts June 1 with predictions of above-normal activity. With many pandemic-related guidelines still in place, the time to prepare is now.

Along with standard storm preparations, Entergy employees continue navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic by taking additional preparation steps. These include adjusting office settings and crew staging locations and increasing the use of drones to help team members maintain social distancing. It is important to remember that due to the additional safety measures we must take because of the COVID-19 pandemic or an inability to secure enough offsite resources, restoration times may be extended, especially if there are widespread outages. But despite these potential challenges, Entergy remains committed to restoring power quickly and, above all, as safely as possible.

Stay Prepared!

Monitoring severe weather threats is a full-time job, 24/7, 365 days a year. When there is a severe weather threat, we use forecasts and computer models based on experience with previous storms to predict an estimated number and duration of outages that could possibly occur. Based on those estimates, the company calls on restoration workers from around the country to safely get the power back on as quickly as possible for customers.

Entergy continuously plans and improves the process of assessing damage, positioning personnel to the right place with the required materials and restoring power. Employees across the system also complete annual storm-response exercises to make sure company procedures are reviewed and updated prior to the beginning of hurricane season.

Safety is a core value at Entergy, and we encourage customers to make it a priority for themselves and their families. We urge customers to get their personal storm plans in place and make a kit with the basic supplies needed in an emergency. Learn more about what can go in your kit here.

Important safety tips, such as staying away from downed power lines and debris, not walking in standing water and following local authorities' instructions, can be found on the Entergy Storm Center.

Stay Informed!

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes are just as important as making personal storm plans. Here's how you can stay up to date on our preparations and restoration efforts:

Download the Entergy App at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business. Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

View Outages includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress. Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778. The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day. Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Get Social!

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the company places a high priority on updating its social media channels throughout an event with tips. Customers can follow Entergy Louisiana on Facebook and Twitter, and Entergy New Orleans on Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to safety and preparedness tips, Entergy's shareholders provided a two-year commitment of $500,000 beginning in 2020 to support the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, which helps our communities better prepare for and recover from potential disasters. The contribution will help streamline the response process in times of disaster, allowing funds to arrive more quickly to help those affected across the company's four-state service area.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

