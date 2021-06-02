Log in
News: Latest News
Entergy : and Pontchartrain Conservancy Partner to ‘Sweep' Lake Pontchartrain Basin

06/02/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
News Center > Entergy and Pontchartrain Conservancy Partner to 'Sweep' Lake Pontchartrain Basin

For Immediate Release
Entergy and Pontchartrain Conservancy Partner to 'Sweep' Lake Pontchartrain Basin

06/02/2021

Brandon Scardigli|(504) 576-4132|bscardi@entergy.com
David Freese|(504) 576-4132|dfreese@entergy.com

Entergy has long been a leader in environmental stewardship and the company continued that tradition on Wednesday by providing a $15,000 grant to the Pontchartrain Conservancy.

The grant contributions will go toward supporting the nonprofit's mission to drive environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy - all of which benefit the Lake Pontchartrain Basin and surrounding communities.

'We are grateful to Entergy for their ongoing partnership,' said Kristi Trail, Pontchartrain Conservancy executive director. 'Entergy's generous support of Pontchartrain Conservancy's programs enables our organization to maintain a healthy, prosperous and resilient Pontchartrain Basin, a vast ecological system that provides essential habitat for countless species of fish, birds, mammals, reptiles and plants.'

In conjunction, Entergy employees and volunteers met Wednesday at the Bonnabel Boat Launch and Bucktown Marina in Metairie to pick up debris and plant mulch and pine straw, among other activities, as part of Storm Sweep, a monthlong cleanup and hurricane preparedness event hosted by the Pontchartrain Conservancy and sponsored by Entergy Louisiana. Storm Sweep provides residents in southeast Louisiana an opportunity to clean up debris, which improves drainage and water flow and mitigates flooding.

'Taking care of our communities and our environment are among our core values at Entergy,' said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. 'Whether we're enhancing our electric and gas infrastructure or expanding our facilities during day-to-day operations, we always strive to do it with the environment in mind. Louisiana is our home, too, and we want to see it thrive.'

He added, 'We're proud to partner with the Pontchartrain Conservancy again this year to step beyond the power grid to clean up, beautify and improve water flow in a region many of us call home.'

In 2020, Entergy provided more than $750,000 to Louisiana nonprofits and other organizations with environmental programs and initiatives. To learn more about the company's environmental strategy, visit entergy.com/environment/.

About Entergy Louisiana: Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

About Pontchartrain Conservancy: Pontchartrain Conservancy, formerly the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, is a New Orleans-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to an environmentally sustainable, prosperous and resilient region. Our mission is to drive environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy. Pontchartrain Conservancy consists of a board of directors representing Lake Pontchartrain Basin parishes and regulatory agencies. For more information or to get involved, visit https://scienceforourcoast.org/. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @PontchartrainConservancy and on Twitter at @OurBasin.

- 30-

Entergy Louisiana LLC published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 18:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS