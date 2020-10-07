Log in
Enterprise Data Management Leader MarkLogic to Be Acquired by Vector Capital

10/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT

MarkLogic to continue growth as modern cloud data platform under Vector Capital ownership

Vector Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MarkLogic Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise data integration and data management solutions.

MarkLogic’s technology simplifies the integration of enterprise data across silos to provide immediate business value. MarkLogic Data Hub Service is a fully managed cloud data platform that is able to reliably assemble raw data, index it in real time for powerful semantic search, and provide the ability to securely run operational and analytical applications at scale. Over 2,500 customers including government agencies, financial services firms, insurance companies, manufacturing businesses, media companies, healthcare providers, and others utilize MarkLogic as a complete solution to simplify data integration.

“MarkLogic is pioneering innovative approaches to data integration in the large and attractive data management industry,” said Andy Fishman, a Managing Director at Vector Capital. “We see significant opportunities for growth and are looking forward to supporting the company as it seeks to capitalize on the increasing complexity of Big Data. MarkLogic’s highly advanced data management capabilities, top-notch talent pool, and blue-chip customer base position it for success and continued expansion.”

“We are excited to partner with Vector Capital as we seek to expand our market leading enterprise data platform,” said Gary Bloom, MarkLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “Vector Capital’s collaborative approach and proven track record of building and scaling enterprise cloud and SaaS businesses will be instrumental to MarkLogic as we continue to innovate and expand. I am proud of what our highly skilled team has achieved in solving some of the world’s most complex data challenges at many of the largest and most complex companies and government organizations in the world.”

“MarkLogic has differentiated itself through its powerful technology platform and proprietary products. The company’s game-changing, automated cloud service offering, MarkLogic Data Hub Service, leverages its unparalleled capabilities across data integration, indexing and search, transaction support, and security,” said Stephen Goodman, a Vice President at Vector Capital. “We are thrilled to work with MarkLogic’s talented team to continue providing tremendous value to enterprise and government customers.”

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cowen acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MarkLogic, with Cooley LLP serving as legal counsel. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Vector Capital. Additional financing for the deal was provided by Monroe Capital LLC.

About MarkLogic

Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges, and our mission is to simplify it. MarkLogic Data Hub Service is a highly differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a 360º view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. With more than $3 billion of capital under management, Vector actively partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of businesses and enhance value for employees, customers, and all stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
