Enterprise Products Partners exported record volumes of NGLs in December

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP
exported a record of about 27 million barrels of natural
gas liquids in December, co-Chief Executive Officer Jim Teague
said during an industry conference on Tuesday.
Crude oil exports are likely to grow and overall company
results for 2020 are expected to be close to records hit in
2019, Teague said.
"We've had a pretty darn good year," he said, adding that
the company's earnings in 2020 were boosted by favorable storage
economics due to a market structure known as contango, where
prices for oil in the future are above prompt prices.
Oil prices plunged in April last year as the
coronavirus pandemic eroded global demand and storage capacity
across the world started to fill.
Going forward, Enterprise will focus on repurposing existing
pipeline capacity and expanding petrochemicals capacity, Teague
said, during the Argus Crude Live conference.
Enterprise expects to receive permits for the offshore crude
terminal project, known as Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT), in the
third quarter, Teague said.
The terminal is designed to load Very Large Crude Carriers
at about 85,000 barrels per hour, or up to about 2 million
barrels per day.
Enterprise has been working to address requests from the
United States Coast Guard and Maritime Administration (MARAD)
for more information such as the project description and a list
of landowners that would be affected.
