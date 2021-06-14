Entertainment Lawyers Discuss Impact of New Media on Entertainment Industry

Yakub Hazzard of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp joins panel examining risk management in new media

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP (MSK) partner Yakub Hazzard is no stranger to the risks associated with new media, having began his career in the 1990s developing his entertainment litigation practice as MSK was representing the Recording Industry Association of America in the Napster dispute. He has since represented an array of entertainment industry clients, from Berry Gordy and The Ray Charles Foundation to Incubus and Weezer, in litigation spanning copyright, trademark, right of publicity and contracts.

Hazzard recently joined a group of prominent entertainment lawyers and executives in a panel about identifying risk management in new media titled, “Managing Risk in the Era of New Media,” as part of the USC Gould School of Law and JAMS Entertainment ADR Symposium, “Is There Still No Business Like Show Business? ADR Challenges & the Evolution of New Media.”

“With the emergence of new media and the way people are consuming entertainment content, there is a host of legal issues to consider, ranging from licensing fees between affiliated studios and streaming services, intellectual property rights disputes, changing contract terms and negotiations, and responsibilities for claims arising from self-generated content,” said Hazzard. “While new models have certainly accelerated due to COVID-19, I expect this trend to endure as media giants continue to merge and new entrants within the entertainment industry, such as video game publishers, increase their efforts to monetize streaming content.”

Hazzard is an experienced entertainment litigator who specializes in litigating high-profile matters involving intellectual property, right of publicity, privacy, breach of contract, profit participation, commercial disputes, and other media & entertainment-related conflicts across a wide range of industries.

