Enthusiasts gather as solar eclipse travels across the US

April 08, 2024 at 07:15 pm EDT

STORY: Where clear skies prevailed, observers along the direct path of the eclipse were treated to the rare spectacle of the moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around, the sun's outer edge.

It was the first total eclipse to sweep across a large swath of North America since 2017.