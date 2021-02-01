Entisys360 : Joins Premier Inc.'s Group Purchasing Program

Premier members can now benefit from industry-leading IT consulting services and healthcare technology solutions from Entisys360 – accessed through a streamlined contracting process and with a competitive pricing structure

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of cybersecurity, virtualization and end-user computing, software-defined infrastructure, automation and cloud first solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the IT Consulting category with Premier. Effective December 11, 2020, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for healthcare IT solutions.

“From increased consumerism, cost pressures, security breaches, and an explosion in relevant technologies, today’s healthcare organizations are looking for solutions to simplify their technology landscape, and maximize their ROI while continuing to deliver high quality patient care,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “In establishing a relationship with Premier, Entisys360 is adding a tremendous amount of value through our services offerings by providing Premier members with convenient access to healthcare IT solutions and services via a streamlined contracting process, combined with a competitive pricing structure.”

Through this agreement, healthcare organizations can now make data-driven purchasing decisions for IT consulting services by leveraging the intelligence and robust analytics that are available through Premier. Entisys360’s services portfolio and solutions offerings focus on:

Security and Cyber Risk Services

End User Computing

Software Defined Infrastructure

Automation and Cloud

Enterprise Managed Services

“We are proud to have the opportunity to help Premier members accelerate their engagements with their preferred suppliers, while at the same time enabling them to transform their technology deployments and drive significant cost savings through group purchasing,” said Shawn Olson, Technical Director for Strategic Accounts, Entisys360.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in cybersecurity, end-user computing, software-defined infrastructure, virtualization, and DevOps and cloud solutions for business, government, education and healthcare. For nearly three decades, countless numbers of enterprise organizations have achieved their business goals and objectives leveraging the Entisys360’s people, processes and methodology.

Through leading-edge cloud, networking and security solutions, along with professional services and engineering support, Entisys360 helps its clients solve their most pressing business challenges. As a trusted advisor in the deployment of advanced infrastructure and virtualization, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Plus Partner; Cisco Gold Partner; VMware Principal Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Platinum Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; Red Hat Advanced Partner; and, Veeam Platinum Partner.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif., San Diego, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

