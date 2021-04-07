Log in
Entities that are not authorised to carry out activities with virtual assets or any other financial activity under the supervision of Banco de Portugal: CWC – Crowd Wolf Club, CWC Investments and CWT - Crowd Wolf Technology

04/07/2021 | 05:18am EDT
1. Banco de Portugal warns that the following persons, acting by themselves or under the commercial designation ''CWC - Crowd Wolf Club'', ''CWC Investments or ''CWT - Crowd Wolf Technology'', are not on this date and have never been authorised to carry out any activities with virtual assets as well as any other financial activity subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal:

  1. Guilherme Soares António de Oliveira - taxpayer identification number 288435370;
  2. José Derval de Oliveira Júnior - taxpayer identification number 292497652;
  3. Rafael Bandeira da Silva - taxpayer identification number 266785336.

2. Activities with virtual assets envisaged in Article 2 (mm) of the Law No 83/2017 of 18 August 2017, as well as financial activities as set forth in Article 4 (1) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (RGICSF, approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), may only be carried out by authorised entities, in accordance with Article 112a and Article 10 of respective legal framework, whose list is available for consultation at Banco de Portugal's website.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
