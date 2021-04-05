Log in
Entities that are not authorised to grant credit: “MARIA HELENA Empréstimo Portugal” and “Sophia Da Conceição Portugal”

04/05/2021 | 04:27am EDT
1. Banco de Portugal warns that the entities operating under the names 'MARIA HELENA Empréstimo Portugal' and 'Sophia Da Conceição Portugal', on social network 'Facebook', through respectively 'https://www.facebook.com/mariaemprestimopt' and 'https://www.facebook.com/sophiadaconceicaoa', are not authorised to carry out in Portugal any financial activity subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending.

2. Lending, as set forth in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (RGICSF, approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), may only be performed by authorised undertakings, as laid down in Article 10 of the said Legal Framework.

3. The list of undertakings authorised to carry out any financial activity is available on Banco de Portugal´s website.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
